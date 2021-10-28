I thought that when I came to college I would change, maybe find myself, establish my style, bring out the best sides of my personality. It is true: Davidson has helped me bring out some characterizing aspects of myself. I have now become aware that the chronic cough that I’ve had since the second week of September has become a dominating aspect of who I am as a person.

People can hear me in the library; they know that I am there. My friends will turn their heads when they hear me hacking away as I walk past Chambers. It is a statement cough, I would say. There’s that student in class that answers every question, the senior that’s always scrolling LinkedIn on their laptop, that guy that’s always asleep, and there’s me: the student that has to step outside every 15 minutes because I’m hacking up bits of lung. I don’t think a meal with me would be complete without me choking on my Cat Club because I started coughing while I was eating. I’ve got a lot of friends with unique, memorable laughs, but I don’t think any of them compare to my giggles that end up in a raging coughing fit.

I’ve got an insane six pack that I can only owe to the constant spewing of mucus that’s accumulated in my sorry excuse for a pair of lungs. I’ve been so concerned about COVID affecting my lungs, but boy, has that SPE virus really taken them out. Convincing my parents that I’m not smoking cigarettes has become a common conversation on my family facetimes, and “see what these vape things are doing to you all!” is my grandma’s favorite line whenever I give her a call. At this point, I’m not even trying with the health center. For starters, despite the fact that they could probably hear my gutteral retches from the waiting room, they would probably just tell me to take some orange juice and I’d be good as new the next day. Even if there were some miracle cure, I don’t think I could even concpetualize what going back to a “normal” life would be. Everyone at Davidson needs to have their “thing,” and I realized that in my aerie boyfriend-cut jeans and pastel crop top, with my love of small dogs and the fall aesthetic, I am actually identical to every other girl who goes here. At least now I have something distinctive to call my own and my professors can remember who I am after class. I just wouldn’t be me without that tickle in the back of my throat every 10 minutes.