1. If I eat a day-old poke bowl will I throw up?

After surviving two semesters of PCC catering (peep last week’s lo mein that kind of blew up on TikTok for looking disgusting) we have stomachs of steel! Stale Harris Teeter raw fish has nothing on us.

2. How to talk to a girl

What we gain in SAT points we lack in social experience. You win some you lose some ‘Cats.

3. Diaspora in a sentence

And pedagogy and dichotomy and idiosyncratic and sycophant.. please all of my classmates are smarter than me I just want to understand what they’re saying in class discussions.

4. Will I get a felony for using a fake ID at a liquor store in NC?

Yes, you will.

5. Frugal MacDougal’s directions

6. Does Davidson College use security cameras in academic buildings?

a. They do and are in possession of hundreds of sex tapes.

b. They don’t and will forever wonder how the mysterious stains on the floor of Hance got there.

7. What happened to Carol Quillen’s previous husbands?

We all know the rumors but out of fear for my safety I will not write them here. Please spare me, CQ!