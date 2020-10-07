by Peter Rock (he/him/his), Staff Writer

‘The Democrats are going to take your Cows’ and other Headaches from the First Presidential Debate

In a conversation dominated by interruptions, the first presidential debate largely avoided important topics with dog-whistle statements and low blows. The comprehensible bits of the debate seemed to focus on scapegoat issues––be it a family scandal, the decline of the suburbs, and even threats of forced vegetarianism––instead of the things Americans actually deserved to hear.

Trump’s typical character shone through— he was loud and rude, so much so that Moderator Chris Wallace, a Fox News Reporter, went head-to-head with the President. Trump’s “Make America Great Again” rhetoric was the same as always, and he repeatedly blamed others (take your pick: China, Obama, Crooked Hillary) for the mismanagement under his watch. The President was able to do what he does best: distract.

Let’s be clear, California is not on fire because of a lack of management. Blaming the COVID-19 pandemic on China only distracts from the failure to stop the spread of the virus right here in the United States. The police system is not bad because of a few bad apples––it has systematic, structural flaws. White supremacy is unacceptable in any and all of its forms. All of these statements grazed the surface of meaningful and important topics, but instead of plans, Americans got an earful of lies and distractions.

Biden was able to maintain the moral high ground but stooped below his level by dignifying ridiculous claims with a response. The former Vice President had an arsenal of Trump failures in his back pocket, such as Trump’s leaked income taxes, that he could have pushed harder on. Biden’s humility shone through despite ruthless attacks on the Biden family from the other podium. Admittedly, “Will you shut up, man?” was a highlight of the night.

Here is what America deserved to hear about: the environment, social justice, race, healthcare, and yes, the economy. Students like me who are disheartened by the current path of government amidst a lack of justice, 200,000 plus COVID deaths, and the passing of powerhouse Ruth Bader Ginsberg looked to the debate for hope. We got, in the words of Vice President Biden, “a bunch of malarkey.”

Bottom line: Surface level, distracting claims made by the candidates managed to add on to what has seemed a year of hell. Students need to look past these efforts to steal their attention and look at what is really at stake: future environmental stability, reproductive rights, and health care in a time of pandemic, among other issues. Biden came with plans; Trump came with distractions. Take your pick.