President Carol Quillen in front of the President’s House. Photo by Sydney Schertz ’24

Ben Pate ’22 (He/Him), Features Editor

On August 1st, 2011, Carol Quillen became the 18th president of Davidson College and the first woman to hold the position. Over her decade-long tenure, Quillen has overseen significant changes to Davidson’s campus, with the goal to “exemplify what liberal arts education needs to look like in the 21st century.” In pursuit of this goal, Quillen has overseen the construction of the E. Craig Wall Jr. Academic Center, a locus of science and art on campus, as well as the Jay Hurt Hub for Innovation and Entrepreneurship just across Main Street, emphasizing the connection between liberal arts education and the modern job market.

This August, President Carol Quillen sent an email to the Davidson community announcing that the 2021 – 2022 academic year would be her last year as president of Davidson. The Davidsonian sat down with her to talk about her time at Davidson, her favorite parts of the job and what the future may hold both for her and the college.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

The Davidsonian: We thought it would be fun to ask a question that Davidson asks all of its applicants when they apply: why Davidson?

Carol Quillen: I knew about Davidson as a great school, I had known about it for a long time, but I didn’t know much beyond that. Then the search firm called and said ‘we think maybe this might be a good fit for you, are you interested?’ That was incredible; I felt fortunate to be asked, and I really fell in love with Davidson through the search committee.

[The committee members] were all really different. They had different convictions, they had different beliefs, they had different politics, they were of different faiths. And yet, they all seemed like really decent human beings. And they all attributed in part who they had to come to Davidson. And I just thought that it was a really remarkable institution that could enable such different individuals to become the person that they felt they were kind of called to be.

TD: What types of opportunities did you see at Davidson when you decided to accept the job?

CQ: Davidson’s sense of what leadership and service meant resonated with me. For me, leadership is about creating a context where a community or institution can make changes that it wants or needs to make and get there. It’s really about creating a context for change and opportunity, and I saw that possibility at Davidson.

I also saw the opportunity to think about a liberal arts education, just to figure out ‘what does a liberal arts education need to look like in the 21st century?’ Davidson was perfectly positioned to exemplify what that is. And I thought being a part of that community would be really exciting.

TD: You mentioned being in a place where as a community, we have the opportunity to make the changes that we need to make. Can you talk about that a little bit more?

CQ: Davidson had changed so much over time, from the time that it was founded in 1837 to big decisions made about who got to be at Davidson, who got to teach at Davidson, who was able to walk on the campus at Davidson.

And I think that is a function of Davidson’s grounding in particular theological tradition, that is always itself reforming in light of what God is calling us to do now. And so there was a history of change, a history of innovation at Davidson. It was, for me, sort of becoming a part of that [history] rather than creating something new. Continuing on that trajectory of exemplifying what liberal arts education needs to look like in the 21st century: commitment to respecting the dignity of all human beings and this commitment to the quest for truth. What does that look like now? What does it mean to prepare students for lives of leadership and service now? How do you cultivate human instincts? The abiding nature of these questions and the permanence of the values to which Davidson remains faithful were important to me.

TD: Is there one thing that you’re most proud of having accomplished at Davidson?

CQ: So the things that happened at Davidson during my time here are not my work. They’re a result of the efforts of the people that made those changes happen.

We asked ourselves: ‘if you think about liberal education as a philosophy of education that’s focused on cultivating deep talents and capacities, in addition to imparting specific skills, what does that need to look like now? What do leaders and people who live their lives leading and serving the world need to know how to do now?’ I think the college came up with lots of interesting answers to that which led to new programs of study, some

new departments and majors, the Hurt Hub at Davidson, which exemplifies that a stronger emphasis on careers and the connection between coursework, and what happens in the world, stronger civic engagement relationships, so that students are seeing the relevance of what they’re learning in class in the world.

We moved athletics conferences, which was a big deal. And, I think, important for lots of reasons. I believe in the educational value of division one sports. And I think that our student athletes deserve to play on the biggest possible stage.

Additionally, the recent deepened commitment on equity and combating systemic racism is really important. Figuring out what it would mean for an institution that was founded with white Christian men in mind to become an institution that’s genuinely inclusive, genuinely welcomes everyone, genuinely creates an environment where all people get to pursue inquiry freely. What does that look like? And can we exemplify that? I’m so grateful to be at a place where faculty members and students are leading those efforts.

TD: Is there anything you wish that might have gone a little differently?

CQ: I mean, I wish we weren’t in a pandemic. (laughs)

On the other hand, you know, I think the pandemic has given us opportunities to really explore what leadership and service look like in new ways. And so while […] I’m sorry that we’re going through this horrible pandemic, I’m grateful to be in a place that thinks about how our actions affect other people.

Also, I think I maybe didn’t sufficiently think through what it would mean to be the first female president and what that would mean for different constituencies of the college. And whether there might have been ways that I could have prepared myself or prepared the college a little bit more effectively for that.

TD: What has been your favorite part of the job?

CQ: I get to be in a classroom with amazing students, I get to see students in all different kinds of contexts here. And we have amazing students here, really talented students, and it’s a privilege to be in the same space with them. I’ve gotten to meet an incredible group of alumni whose lives of leadership and service serve as examples for our current students. I’ve gotten to talk to people in Washington about educational policy and to work with colleagues, other presidents of colleges and universities across the country, on issues of real common concern, whether they’re related to immigration or Pell Grants, or equity and access.

And so I feel like being here has just been an incredible gift.

TD: In your email announcing that you’d be stepping down and going on sabbatical and then becoming a professor here, you said that your head and your heart told you that now is the time to step down. Can you elaborate on that?

CQ: Intellectually, I think institutions benefit from leadership changes; I kind of believe in term limits, in that sense. Ten years seems a long time for an institution to have one person in this role. There’s an opportunity for a new strategic planning process; the college is in strong financial shape, the demand for Davidson is high. We have an amazing faculty and staff. We have an incredible Board of Trustees. So it feels like the institution is in a strong position. And there’s an opportunity for a new strategic visioning process that could include everyone and chart the next decade. And rather than me undertaking that process, it seemed like a good time to make a change.

And then in terms of my heart I think it would be easy to remain in a job that’s fundamentally really an amazing opportunity. And I think for me, right now, there are research questions I’m interested in and challenges out there in the world I’m interested in that are probably best undertaken in a different role.

And so I feel those things kind of calling to me now.

TD: Given the religious qualification bylaws having been amended last year, could you talk about the significance of the possibility that the next president could be the first non-Presbyterian president of the college?

CQ: What the board did [to the bylaws] was they defined the qualification for being president in terms of the statement of purpose. What that says to me is that the next president needs to understand the statement of purpose, and uphold, affirm, and achieve that statement of purpose in the role as president. So I think the process now will reflect our values and our loyalty to all of humanity and our respect for the world’s traditions. And I don’t know that there will be any noticeable change from the perspective of adhering to those values as expressed in the statement of purpose.

TD: When you go to Commons for breakfast: cubes, coins, shredded, or sweet potatoes?

CQ: (laughs) The few times I’ve been to Commons for breakfast, I am not a huge breakfast eater, but I go between the cubes and the shredded.