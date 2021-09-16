students go into the newly-rebranded Matthew’s center. Photo by Sydney Schertz ’24

BAILEY MAIERSON ‘25 (she/her), Staff Writer

The Center for Career Development is evolving into the Betty and B. Frank Matthews II ‘49 Center for Career Development.

Why?

Four million dollars.

A generous donation from B. Frank Matthews ‘49 II is transforming career opportunities for Davidson students.

Matthews felt compelled to contribute to the college after reminiscing on his years as a student at Davidson.

“This reflection on his personal experience, along with years of active involvement in the College, inspired him to help current and future students,” Associate Vice President for Development Brad Martin said.

Career exploration is a vital part of the college experience. As Martin explained, part of Matthews’ wish is for students to delve deeper into unfamiliar careers and develop a new set of skills for challenges the future may bring.

Through the donation, the revamped Career Center plans to work with the Jay Hurt Hub for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. This innovative partnership will supply grants to students who wish to bolster their marketability as candidates for graduate school and full-time jobs.

Katie Frank ‘22 received a unique grant through the Career Center, allowing her to take on an internship this past summer.

“The Career Center was integral in making this internship a reality because I was encouraged to apply for various summer grants offered,” Frank said. “I was lucky enough to receive the Morehead Family Grant.”

Frank’s internship with the Mecklenburg County Public Defender’s Office helped her to realize what she wishes to pursue after graduation: law school. She attributes the diligence of the Career Center to the size of Davidson’s campus; Davidson’s smaller student body allows students to better connect with the staff members.

Likewise, Natalie Abernathy ‘23 received the Morehead Family Grant. The financial support allowed her to pay for gas and meals while shadowing a veterinarian in her home state, Florida.

“The Career Center was very helpful in making the summer internship grants process easily understandable,” she said. “Although I have always had a strong passion for working with animals, this experience allowed me to fully understand that my goal is to attend veterinary school and become a veterinarian.”

The other facet of Matthews’ contribution to the college will be to fund the refurbishing of the Alvarez College Union. Director of Advancement Communications Danielle Strickland detailed in a June press release the new conversation spaces, workshops, and employer interactions that will be offered in the Union. “A larger portion of the gift will support programming and greater student access to employers,” she said.

Overall, the Matthews Center hopes this grant will provide new opportunities for students to connect with resources tailored to their needs and explore prospective careers. Frank attested to this personalized quality and the importance of Center staff members in facilitating career exploration. “You are not just a number to the Career Center,” she said. “[The staff] genuinely care about your success and happiness and will do anything they can to help you on your journey.”