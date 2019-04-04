April 3, 2019

Davidsonian Caption Contest

In the spirit of The New Yorker’s famous cartoon caption contest, The Davidsonian is utilizing the skills of cartoonist Richard Farrell ‘22 to debut its own caption contest. We encourage you to come up with the captions for the images below and submit them to davidsonian@davidson.edu. We will reveal the winner online!

Cartoon 1

