Student Employment Wanted Sign Outside Vail Commons. Photo by Sydney Schertz ‘24

Charlotte Spears ’24 (She/Her), Staff Writer

In September, the Davidsonian covered the national end to Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which helped “freelancers, the self-employed, and independent contractors,” and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which offered assistance to those those who had exhausted their state unemployment payments. Although 9 million fewer people receive unemployment checks relative to September, the nationwide labor shortage remains a challenge for employers. Davidson College has introduced new compensation packages amid worker shortages and calls by staff for improved benefits.

A new minimum wage of $15.50 per hour went into effect on October 31, 2021 for non-temporary workers at Davidson College. In addition to higher wages, the school has now announced new health and dental insurance options that will provide more choices and lower premiums for staff. The change comes after a feedback survey in 2018 told the school, “loud and clear” that benefits needed to be improved, according to Kim Ball, director of Human Resources. Ball also said that Davidson lagged behind its peer institutions in benefits.

These changes come at a time when nationwide job shortages are affecting Davidson dining services.

“It is impossible to find people right now,” said Pinky Varghese, Director of Dining Services. “The reason is there aren’t people available. The only condition I have right now is a background check. We don’t have the luxury of picking people from a huge labor force, and I don’t see that in the near future.”

Ball hopes the recent changes to wage and benefits “show just how much the college values the contributions of the faculty and staff.”

Varghese said it is too early to expect any hiring surge from the wage increase. Despite this, Varghese said it’s a positive change.

“The [wage] increase is very good,” Varghese said. “I am happy the college understood the living wage in Mecklenburg [County] and we appreciate that.”

Ball also said the wage adjustments are “tangible recognitions” of the work done by College workers and their