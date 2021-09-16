Campus police car. Photo by Sydney Schertz ‘24.

SOHAN GADE ‘23 (he/him) SENIOR STAFF WRITER

At the beginning of this semester, students enrolled in #AbolishThePolice, an Africana studies class, learned that they would have to move classrooms due to safety concerns.

“The week before classes started, we got an email from the professor telling us that the location of the class was changed,” said Jo Papadopoulou ‘25, an intended Mathematics major from Greece.

Papadopoulou’s classmate Emma Shealy ‘22 said that “It was pretty jarring to think [that there might be] a risk of something happening to us […] because I was kind of really ignorant about the controversy around the class, but it’s also just kind of a reality check.”

According to the course description, #AbolishThePolice “explores the specific relationship between Blackness and policing in the U.S.” Over the summer, news networks circulated headlines about the class, which has garnered criticism from some conservative alumni.

“This is not what needs to happen in our colleges,” said Representative Greg Murphy (R – NC03) ‘85 in an interview with Fox News.

On the other hand, several alumni voiced support for the course. In an interview with the Charlotte Observer, Assistant Professor of Education Studies Dr. Chris Marsicano ‘10 explained the course’s relevance to Davidson’s ethos. “Our mission is to create creative and disciplined minds for lives of leadership and service, and you can’t lead or serve the public without understanding multiple, different facets of the public,” said Dr. Marsicano.

Controversy aside, students enrolled in the class feel that it will give them a unique opportunity to understand and critically examine their personal histories and their peers’ relationships with policing. The makeup of the class is one aspect that facilitates such learning. “This is probably the most diverse class that I’ve taken at Davidson. There’s a lot of first years, but there’s just a lot of different kinds of majors and disciplines, and people from all different sorts of places and backgrounds,” said Shealy.

Shealy also described the connection between topics covered in the class and her future career.

“My post graduation plans involve going to law school and eventually becoming a public defender. That’s probably what initially sparked my interest [in the class], it’s just something I think I’m going to have to run into a lot,” said Shealy.

Papadopoulou also expressed their excitement about the topics covered on the course syllabus.

“A reading I really liked was part of Simone Browne’s book, Black Matters, where she talks about surveillance and the roots of it. It was really interesting to see how many things we consider commonplace now are actually a form of surveillance […] so it’s pretty cool to learn. For me, everything [about these topics] is new,” said Papadopoulou.

Davidson offers hundreds of classes each semester. In an era of stark political polarization and challenges to critical thought, the class provides the opportunity for Davidson students to examine a complex issue that is entrenched in American history and has only become more pressing in their lifetimes.

“It’s just like [you] read an Instagram and you think you know everything about something,” said Shealy. “There’s so much more.”