Governor:

The governor can veto legislation passed by the NC General Assembly; appoint the Board of Elections and other boards; issue orders to address emergencies; and administer laws not handled by the independent agencies.

Background

Roy Cooper has served as the Governor of North Carolina since 2016. Before that, he was involved in state politics as the state’s Attorney General for 16 years. During his early career, he practiced law in Rocky Mount for 16 years and served as a state House member and Senate Majority Leader.

Endorsements

North Carolina Association of Educators, The League of Conservation Voters

Priorities

Wants to expand Medicaid amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Cooper’s focus involves continuing to create more jobs and placing an emphasis on improving the education system.

Background

Dan Forest is a graduate from the College of Agriculture at UNC Charlotte and spent two decades working as an architect and businessman. In 2012, Dan left behind his career to campaign for Lieutenant Governor of NC. Forest won the election in 2012, and he was re-elected in 2016.

Endorsements

NRA; NC Values Coalition; Gun Owners of America

Priorities

Dan Forest believes the Second Amendment secures all the rights enshrined in our Constitution and he is pro-life. He also wants to focus on combatting undocumented immigration, raise teacher pay, improve healthcare, and end human trafficking.

Background

Al Pisano is a retired police officer who served in a variety of positions, of which include: Patrol Officer, Field Training Officer, Traffic Enforcement, Community Coordinator, Plain Clothes and Undercover assignments, Detective, Community Engagement Officer and Headquarters Security Team. In 2008, Al and a few other individuals organized a convention in order to form another political party in North Carolina. This party is based on the belief of having a constitutionally constrained government.

Endorsements

Constitution Party of North Carolina

Priorities

To reopen North Carolina and reduce government-imposed regulations and taxes on small business. Return the Constitutional liberties back to the people. Streamline government agencies’ efficiency to make them more citizen friendly and accountable.

Background

Steven Difiore is a graduate of UNCC in Political Science, a former candidate for office in Charlotte, and a political activist within the Libertarian Party of North Carolina. The Libertarian Party of NC believes in free markets and government that empowers the family, the community, and the individual.

Endorsements

Libertarian Party of NC

Priorities

Steven Difiore’s top two priorities are medical choice and work freedom. According to Difiore, “North Carolinians deserve the right to choose low cost medical care and to earn a living without roadblocks put in place by cronyism, hidebound bureaucrats, and corrupt partisan politicians.” His campaign website also proposes fixes for the education system, zoning, and mental healthcare.

LT Governor (Open Race – No Incumbent)

The Lt. Governor presides over the NC Senate and is a member of many boards, including the Board of Education and Community College Board.

Background

Yvonne Holley is a graduate of Howard University. She spent 25 years as a state government employee before becoming a politician. She has held office for eight years in the North Carolina House and worked to eliminate food deserts across the state.

Endorsements

President Obama, Sen. Kamala Harris

Priorities

Representative Holley says her first priority is to continue her work combating food deserts. Her website also lists an “Affordable Living Initiative,” a broad platform to deal with issues of housing, workforce development, transportation, and public education.

Background

Mark Robinson is a veteran and conservative public figure; he has served on the NRA National Outreach Board.

Endorsements

Sebastian Gorka, Ted Nugent

Priorities

Mr. Robinson’s top listed priorities are defending the 2nd Amendment and to “fight for the life of the unborn.” He also supports school choice and plans to end “indoctrination in our public schools”.

Attorney General

The Attorney General heads the NC Department of Justice, which protects consumers from fraud, provides legal representation to state agencies, and is a resource for local District Attorneys and other parts of the justice system.

Background

Jim O’Neill has been the District Attorney for Forsyth County since 2009, currently serving his third term. For his education, he attended Duke University as an undergraduate and earned his law degree from New York Law School.

Endorsements

NC Values Coalition

Priorities

Wants to continue to prosecute and incarcerate the most dangerous criminals. Specifically, he wants to clear the backlog of untested rape kits, defend death-penalty convictions, and fight the opioid and heroine epidemic.

Background

Before his first term as North Carolina’s Attorney General, Josh Stein served four terms in the State Senate and eight years as a Senior Deputy Attorney General for consumer protection. In his early career, Stein was a teacher and a developer of affordable housing.

Endorsements

Sierra Club, North Carolina Association of Educators

Priorities

Stein’s top priorities are combating the opioid crisis, eliminating the backlog of untested rape kits, and defending people’s access to health care. Additionally, he wants to ensure that North Carolina’s air and water quality are preserved.

Commissioner of Insurance

“The North Carolina Commissioner of Insurance is an elected state executive position in the North Carolina state government. The commissioner is the head of the North Carolina Department of Insurance, serves as a member of the Council of State, and is also the State Fire Marshal” – Ballotpedia.org

Background

A military veteran hosting a bachelor’s in Civil and Environmental Engineering from High Point University, Causey has served in the office since 2017.

Endorsements

Rhino Times Editorial Board

Priorities

Mike Causey aims to protect consumer rights, vigorously fight insurance fraud, arson and white collar crime as well as enforce state regulations in a fair and even-handed manner along with superior customer service in the Department of Insurance.

Background

Born in Hamlet, North Carolina, Goodwin carries a bachelor’s degree and a J.D. from University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. He was the North Carolina Commissioner of Insurance. He assumed office in 2009 and left office on January 1st, 2017. He is a former Democratic North Carolina Commissioner of Insurance. He was first elected in 2008 and won re-election in 2012. Goodwin’s public service career began in the North Carolina House of Representatives, where he represented Richmond, Scotland, Montgomery and Stanly Counties for four consecutive terms. –

Endorsements

Vice President Joe Biden, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, Governor Roy Cooper, AFL-CIO North Carolina, The Sierra Club, North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE), Communications Workers of America (CWA), Durham People’s Alliance, Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People, Equality NC, INDY Week, The Charlotte Post, Winston-Salem Chronicle, Black Political Caucus of Charlotte-Mecklenburg, NC National Organization for Women (NC NOW PAC)

National Association of Social Workers NC (NASWNC)

Black Political Caucus of Cabarrus County

Replacements Ltd PAC

Raleigh Wake Citizens Association (RWCA M-PAC)

Professional Firefighters & Paramedics of NC

Charlotte Firefighters Association

Asheville Firefighters Association

Greensboro Firefighters Association

Leland Firefighters Association (Brunswick County)

New Hanover Firefighters Association

Durham Local 668 Fire Department

Salisbury Professional Firefighters Local 2370

Cabarrus County Professional Firefighters Association

Priorities:

Health insurance reforms (e.g., protecting pre-existing condition coverage, saving the Affordable Care Act) and lower health care costs, and Medicaid Expansion

Lower, fairer auto & homeowners insurance rates

More competitive market, insurance choices, discounts, refunds to policyholder families

“The State Auditor has broad powers to examine all books, records, files, papers, documents, and financial affairs of every state agency. The State Auditor also has the power to summon people to produce records and to answer questions under oath.”

Background

Wood runs as the incumbent for the State Auditor position, filling the office since 2008. The first woman ever elected to the office, she has received an associate degree from Wayne Community College, and a bachelor’s degree from East Carolina University. She previously worked in the State Auditor’s Office for more than a decade and also served in the State Treasurer’s Office. Prior to state government, Beth worked with Rayovac Corporation, as a CPA with McGladrey & Pullen, and was the CFO for a North Carolina-based furniture company. – https://www.bethwoodcampaign.com/

Endorsements:

News and Observer

NC Police Benevolent Association

NC AFL-CIO

NCAE

NC Sierra Club

Black Political Caucus of Charlotte – Mecklenburg

Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People

Raleigh-Wake Citizens Association

The People’s Alliance

Emily’s List

Lillian’s List

NC NOW

US Marine Brigadier General George Walls-Former Chief Deputy of Office of State Auditor

Priorities

“Thorough performance audits, ensuring ‘now’ that the $4 Billion of CARES Act moneys, sent to NC must be spent by 12/31/2020, is tracked, accounted for, spent on things it was intended & none of it wasted. By reporting the findings ‘as soon as the issues are found’ to the Governor & General Assembly so the spending of the money gets back on track in order to ensure NC recovers from COVID-19 ASAP.”

Anthony “Tony” Wayne Street (Republican)

Background:

A North Carolina native and resident of Brunswick County, Street has received a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina, Wilmington, as well as a master’s in Public Administration from the University of North Carolina Pembroke. In addition, he is coming off his second term as a Board Member of the Brunswick County Soil and Water Board.

Endorsements

(no official endorsements available)

Priorities:

“Accountability and transparency” on how tax dollars are spent

Review how local school boards are investing tax dollars in education

“The state treasurer is responsible for running and protecting the state’s pension fund and health care plan, as well as issuing and approving state and local debt in the form of bonds. The office also accounts for all funds deposited and invested in the N.C. Department of State Treasurer and reduces investment fees while maximizing returns.”

Republican

Incumbent, elected 2016

served four terms in the N.C. House of Representatives, including one term as speaker pro tempore.

Folwell is a certified public accountant.

PRIORITY: keeping pension and health plans fully funded during pandemic Continue decreasing health care costs for public servants and work on economic insecurity affecting rural NC

Expressed support for clean energy, cited the states high cost of subsidizing fossil fuels

Priorities

“Sustain the pension plan for the next generation of state and local public service workers.”

“Eliminate secret contracts in healthcare so that consumers can consume instead of it consuming them. Clear pricing in healthcare will allow power to be pushed away from the powerful down to the consumer. That will result in lower prices and more income; especially for the working class.”

“Lastly, to come to work everyday with the opportunity as “keeper of the public purse”to be fair and just on behalf of the invisible.”

Economist, professor at Duke

Senior economist on the White House Council of Economic Advisers during the Obama administration

Serves as a member of Gov. Roy Cooper’s Entrepreneurial Council (current Governor of NC)

PRIORITY: Supports medicaid expansion, as well as protecting and strengthening the affordable care act Believes

Believes that investors can alleviate some of the risks of climate change, and plans on incorporating “the risks of climate change into the analysis of our investments”

Priorities

“Advocate for affordable healthcare through the expansion of Medicaid and other reforms”

“Reduce barriers to economic mobility through the creation of individual retirement accounts for every North Carolinian”

“Restore fiscal discipline to the North Carolina retire systems so we can offer competitive benefits to Educators”

NC Secretary of State

The Office of the Secretary of State works to support economic growth, promote the public trust, fulfill statutory mandates by providing initial infrastructure for corporate organizations and transactions. It protects citizens and businesses from misrepresentation and fraud by providing public access to accurate and timely information, through law enforcement and through the issuance of professional credentials.

Elaine Marshall (Democrat)

Background: First woman elected to statewide executive branch in NC. Elected to office in 1996 and has been the incumbent since then. Secretary Marshall has been very active in many civic groups in the areas of child welfare, women’s issues, and agriculture and small town economic development.

Endorsements

Equality NC Action Fund, Charlotte Observer

Priorities

Global Warming – Interested in looking for ways to make NC businesses more sustainable and helping businesses in NC fight climate change.

Economy – Marshall’s campaign focused heavily on fostering job growth and a friendlier, more open climate for investors and oft-exploited groups such as the elderly in the state of North Carolina. Wants to crack down on business identity theft.

Cybersecurity

Background

Independent Businessman, Group President in a Fortune 500 manufacturing company. Currently a small business owner. Ability to relate to the needs of business leaders interested in expanding their businesses in NC.

Priorities

Supports limiting the size and bureaucracy of the government

Improve NC’s business environment, allowing for business and job growth across the state.

Business Cybersecurity + Fraud

Endorsements: NC Values Coalition, NC Fraternal Order of Police, NC Right to Life PAC.

Commissioner of Agriculture: The responsibilities of Commissioner of Agriculture include protecting, maintaining and enhancing the production of North Carolina agriculture, as well as promoting public health programs.

NC Commissioner of Agriculture

Background

Wadsworth is serving a four-year term on the Wake County Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors. In 2010, she became the youngest woman to be elected to public office in North Carolina at age 21.

Priorities

Economic support for those affected by natural disasters in NC. Believes there is more that can be done than simply writing a check for those affected.

Supports cannabis legalization, sees it as eco-friendly and something that could give the state an economic boost.

Addressing businesses and climate change

Endorsements

The LGBTQ Victory Fund

NC AFL-CIO

​NC Sierra Club

Background

He Has held the office of commissioner since 2005 (four terms). He also serves on the boards of the N.C. Foundation for Soil and Water Conservation, the Rural Economic Development Center, and the N.C. Biotechnology Center.

Priorities

Support farmers affected by the pandemic and support the travel of local agricultural-business across the state.

Increase agricultural business earnings to 100 billion for the state.

Endorsements

Independent Weekly

Charlotte Observer

Superintendent of Public Instruction

“The superintendent heads the NC department of Public Instruction. It oversees NC’s pre-K to 12th grade public schools, implements the policies of an independent State Board of Education, and licenses teachers.”

Catherine Truitt (Republican)

Priorities

Make certain there is a highly qualified teacher in every classroom across the state.

Ensure ALL North Carolina high school graduates are college and career ready with the skills necessary to succeed in a 21st century global economy.

Collaborate with experts to solve our statewide challenge around equitable funding for public schools

Jen Mangrum (Democrat)

Priorities

if elected include expansion of access to early childhood education with a goal of Universal Pre-K in the next five years, creating an office of equity to address systemic racism, creating a culture of respect for educators by increasing teacher pay to the national average.

Commissioner of Labor

“The labor commissioner heads the NC Development of Labor, which promotes the health, safety, and general well-being of NC’s workers and shapes and enforces laws related to workplace practices.

Candidates:

· JessicaHolmesNC.com

Priorities:

If elected include ensuring safe and healthy work environments and creating safe working environments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Supports government mask mandate, social distancing, and leadership based on science.

Chief Justice for NC Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of North Carolina is the state’s highest court, and there is no further appeal from its decisions on matters of state law. It is made up of six associate justices and a chief justice who each serves eight-year terms. The role of the chief justice is to preside over the associate justices as well as to control the process during which the Justices meet in conference and determine who will write the opinion when he/she is in the majority.

Background

Cheri Beasley is the first African-American woman in the North Carolina Supreme Court’s history to serve as Chief Justice. She has been on the Supreme Court since 2012 and was appointed to Chief Justice in March of 2019 by Governor Roy Cooper. She is currently running as the incumbent to the seat as a member of the Democratic Party. Beasley received her B.A. in Political Science and Economics from Rutgers University and went on to receive her J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law.

Background

Paul Martin Newby has been a judge for the 3rd seat of the North Carolina Supreme Court since 2005 with his current term ending on December 31st of this year. Paul Martin Newby is challenging incumbent Cheri Beasly to the 1st Chief Justice seat of the North Carolina Supreme Court as a Republican. Newby received his B.A. in Public Policy Studies from Duke University and his J.D. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Law. Aside from serving as an attorney, he has also served as the Vice President and General Counsel of Cannon Mills Realty and Development Corporation. In 1985, Newby was appointed as Assistant U.S. Attorney in Raleigh, where he served until his election to the North Carolina Supreme Court in 2004. Newby has also worked as an adjunct professor at Campbell University School of Law.

The Supreme Court of North Carolina is the state’s highest court, and there is no further appeal from its decisions on matters of state law. It is made up of six associate justices and a chief justice who each serves eight-year terms. The associate judges write opinions and conferences for each case.

Background

Lucy Inman has been a judge on the North Carolina Court of Appeals since 2014. In 2010, Judge Inman was appointed to be a special superior court judge. Prior to becoming a judge, Inman practiced civil litigation for 18 years in both Los Angeles and Raleigh. She earned a B.A. in English from NC State and a law degree from UNC Chapel Hill. Her first foray into the legal field was as a law clerk for then North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Jim Exum.

Endorsements

Sierra Club, Charlotte Observer, Raleigh News & Observer, North Carolina AFL-CIO, Black Political Caucus of Charlotte Mecklenburg

Background

Phil Berger Jr. has been a judge on the North Carolina Court of Appeals since 2016. He received his law degree from the Wake Forest University School of Law in 1999. Since then, he has served as Rockingham County District Attorney for 8 years and worked in private practice for another 8 years. (Source: http://www.philbergerjr.org/bio.html)

Endorsements

United States Representatives Mark Meadows, Virginia Foxx, and Patrick McHenry, Newt Gingrich

NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 4

The Supreme Court of North Carolina is the state’s highest court, and there is no further appeal from its decisions on matters of state law. It is made up of six associate justices and a chief justice who each serves eight-year terms. The associate judges write opinions and conference for each case.

Mark Davis (Democrat)

Background

Justice Mark Davis is a current associate justice on the North Carolina Supreme Court – appointed by Governor Roy Cooper. Justice Davis is a graduate of UNC where he received his B.A. in Political Science and law degree. He has practiced law in North Carolina for over twenty years. He served as a law clerk to Hon. Frank Dupree Jr. in the US District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina. He also served as a Special Deputy Attorney General in the NC Dept. of Justice. Justice Davis has also served in the NC Court of Appeals and as General Counsel for the Office of the Governor. (Citation: https://justicemarkdavis.com/page1.html)

Endorsements

Sierra Club, Equality NC, Winston-Salem Chronicle, North Carolina AFL-CIO, North Carolina Advocates for Justice

Tamara Barringer (Republican)

Background

Barringer served as a North Carolina State Senator from District 17 from 2012 to 2018. She is a graduate of UNC Chapel Hill, where she received her B.S. and law degree. She has twenty years of experience in private practice.

Endorsements

National Federation of Independent Businesses, North Carolina Troopers Association, and North Carolina Chamber of Commerce

North Carolina House District 98

The House of Representatives consists of 120 members, who serve a term of two years. The role of North Carolina State Representatives is to vote on legislative bills in the House of Representatives. The specific district that encompasses the towns of Huntersville, Cornelius and Davidson is House District 98.

Background

Christy Clark is the incumbent representative of District 98 and is a member of the Democratic party. She is seeking her first reelection since winning the seat in 2018 and subsequently taking seat on January 1st, 2019. The main issues that she advocates for are improving our public school system, creating jobs, expanding access to quality affordable health care, and protecting our environment. She holds a bachelor’s degree in english from Roanoke College and a paralegal certificate from Duke University.

Background

John Bradford is the Republican candidate challenging Christy Clark to her House of Representatives seat in District 98. John Bradford previously held the position in 2015 but left it as a consequence of losing the position in 2018 to current incumbent Christy Clark. Other prior experiences included working as a sales manager and sales executive with IBM Corporation for 10 years and as an environmental engineer with ExxonMobil Corporation for four years. He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Clemson University and an M.B.A. from the University of Memphis.

Special Feature: How Thom Tillis and Cal Cunningham Compare on Policies

Thom Tillis

Thom Tillis is the Incumbent Junior Republican Senator from North Carolina, having started serving in 2015 following his win over Democratic incumbent Kay Hagan. Thom has a long educational and career history spanning from earning his degree at 36 from the University of Maryland to becoming a top-level executive at PricewaterhouseCoopers and IBM. Moreover, his history in public services spans from having served as a member of the Town of Cornelius Board of Commissioners to being elected to the North Carolina House of Representatives in 2006, and consequently serving as Speaker of the House from 2011 to 2014.

Cal Cunningham

Cal Cunningham is the Democratic candidate running for the Junior U.S. Senate seat representing North Carolina. Before running, Cal was a practicing lawyer and retired military Judge Advocate General (JAG) officer who represented North Carolina’s 23rd district in the North Carolina Senate from 2001 to 2003. He served a member of the Democratic party during his term in office and as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve. His major accomplishments include having served as one of the youngest state Senators at the age of 27 and being awarded the Bronze Star and the prestigious General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award for his critical work prosecuting contractors for criminal misconduct.

Education

Republican incumbent to the U.S. Senate Thom Tillis’s hard positions on education are, for the most part, neutral. He is not in favor of expanding the Department of Education, usually calling for a reduction in its “bureaucracy.” In terms of inequality of education, Tillis is currently a member of the bipartisan Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Caucus and strongly supports increasing access to federal resources to secure workforce development opportunities for lower-income students. His Democratic opponent Cal Cunningham, on the other hand, supports raising teacher pay and fully funding Title I, the program that provides supplemental funds to school districts with the highest student concentrations of poverty, as well as the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. Furthermore, Cunningham plans on expanding access to community colleges and technical training, as well as reducing the burden of student loan debt.

Climate Change

Tillis supports retracting the Trump-imposed solar tariffs on China in order to revitalize solar investments in North Carolina, as well as increasing energy independence, especially on military installations. Cunningham, on the other hand, supports increased investment in clean energy to create well-paying green jobs and decrease carbon pollution.

LGBTQ+ Rights

Tillis has no significant record of trying to uphold same-sex marriage or voting in favor of providing anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ students in public schools or for homeless LGBTQ+ youth seeking housing, education, or job training. Cunningham supports the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), as well as the passing of the Equality Act to protect LGBTQ+ North Carolinians from discrimination in housing and in the workplace.

Income Inequality

Tillis’s strategy of tackling income inequality focuses on lowering taxes for North Carolina families, as well as on removing arbitrary and counterproductive roadblocks harming North Carolina employers and job creators. Tillis does not support any legislation raising the federal minimum wage; rather, he is in favor of letting the states set their own minimum wage. Cunningham, on the contrary, supports raising the minimum wage, as well as having equal pay for equal work legislation to secure equal compensation for all workers regardless of sex or gender.

Immigration

Tillis is in favor of strong borders and strong government-enforced laws designed to prevent and discourage the unauthorized entry of persons into the country. He is, however, open to reforming current immigration programs such as DACA with bipartisan support in order to protect the over 800,000 undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children. Tillis, however, does not endorse any wider amnesty for illegal immigrants. Conversely, Cunningham supports comprehensive immigration reform as well the DREAM Act and the DACA program, which he believes should have a pathway for citizenship.

Gun Control

Tillis is a stern defender of gun rights, but he also realizes the dangers and risks that school shootings pose in many of our schools. He supports increasing security in schools across North Carolina to curtail the spread of gun violence in schools. Cunningham, however, supports efforts to expand background checks, ban the sale of high-capacity magazines, pass extreme risk laws, and fund more research on the issue of gun violence.