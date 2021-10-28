Have you ever been sitting in class on your school’s designated Halloween dress up day, waiting for that one kid to walk in wearing something mildly offensive? Or are you a victim, like many of us, of accidentally doing that yourself as a child? Worry no longer! We have brought you a list of 10 costumes that aren’t offensive and are actually funny! If you are stuck on what to be for this halloweekend, here are some good choices:

1. Lacrosse player – Just grab a lacrosse stick and grow out a greasy mullet and you’re good to go!

2. Jeff Bezos in space – This costume is the dictionary definition of jokes only being funny if you’re punching up. Billionaires legally aren’t allowed to be offended by anything.

3. 16 year old interested in cryptocurrency – Also known as a future econ major. Just wear whatever you would wear if you had no positive influences and far too much time on your hands.

4. A classics major – Dark academia. Dead languages. The perfect Halloween aesthetic. Maybe not for your entire future, but hey who am I to judge!

5. A Catholic priest – Steal actual vestments from your local church and a gallon of holy water to fling onto the ghouls of the night.

6. Air Bud – Steph Curry but dog form. Hurts no one, and will raise your likeability and social status by a decent margin. Also arguably one of the best films ever made.

7. Zendaya from Dune – Look so so sexy, show up to the party for about 10 minutes, and then vanish, leaving everyone confused as to why they scheduled out 2 and a half hours of their night.

8. Cthulhu – The most famous creature of everyone’s favorite writer, H.P. Lovecraft. Embody your best dragon-octopus-whatever-the-f*ck-that-is self and leave your peers in awe (or fear, we can’t tell).

9. Sexy Carol Quillen – You know it’s not a Yowl article without a CQ joke. No but seriously, find your sexiest pantsuit and catch students at the worst times that paint them in the worst light and you’re golden.

10. An F bouncer – Dress like you would any other day, stand outside a room with your arms crossed for “capacity control,” and then don’t control the capacity of said room.

Please feel free to use any of our ideas, we know we will (no we won’t), and stay safe and sexy this Halloween.